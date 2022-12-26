Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $27,021.70 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,879.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00417287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00864017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00095479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00607629 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00259463 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,755,935 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.