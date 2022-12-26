Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
NYSE:VSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 18,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,245. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 432,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Read More
