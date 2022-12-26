Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 18,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,245. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Insider Activity

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 432,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

