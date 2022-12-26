Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $2.82 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00016698 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $76.58 million and $8.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.89230584 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $6,492,448.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

