Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.09 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $76.09 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00016632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014060 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00227208 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.89230584 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $6,492,448.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

