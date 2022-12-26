W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

