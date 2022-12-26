Walken (WLKN) Price Reaches $0.0414 on Top Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

