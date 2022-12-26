Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Up 3.8%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.40 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.19). Approximately 314,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 812,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.30 ($1.15).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Watkin Jones from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3,296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
