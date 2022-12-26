Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,261 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 3.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $81,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after buying an additional 442,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after buying an additional 269,888 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.87.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

