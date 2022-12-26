Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares during the period. Yum China comprises about 1.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $33,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 37.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

YUMC stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.