Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

