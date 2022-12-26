Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 44,124 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Valaris worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAL opened at $66.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.43. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

