Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 350 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

ATVI stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.