Waverton Investment Management Ltd Takes $4.59 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $138.49 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $358.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average is $156.24.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.