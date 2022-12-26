WAXE (WAXE) Price Tops $47.72 on Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.72 or 0.00283528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $137,771.01 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAXE has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

