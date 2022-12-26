Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spire (SR)

Spire (NYSE: SR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

12/9/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $67.00 to $61.00.

11/25/2022 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $73.00.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.70. 8,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,803. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

