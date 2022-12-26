West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,236,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $63.82. 251,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,164,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

