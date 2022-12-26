West Branch Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.02. 53,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.