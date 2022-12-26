West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,986. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.