West Branch Capital LLC Sells 395 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,194,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $35.22. 218,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,839. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

