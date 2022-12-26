WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYYGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $1.76 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

