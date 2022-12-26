Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.52. 223,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,892. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.