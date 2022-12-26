Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $49.95 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor accounts for 4.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $49,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average is $147.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

