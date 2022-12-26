Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 2.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

SCHW stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 216,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

