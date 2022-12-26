Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. 166,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

