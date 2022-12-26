WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Shares Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 66.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

