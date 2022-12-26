Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $244.70 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $244.70 or 0.01443156 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $912.17 million and $36.88 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,727,667 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

