XRP Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.53 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion and $768.41 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002437 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007747 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $874.44 or 0.05189989 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00498765 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
