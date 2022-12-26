Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.90. 26,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,175. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.