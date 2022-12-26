Zambesigold (ZGD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $148,579.34

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $52.72 million and approximately $148,579.34 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

