Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.93 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $39.93 or 0.00237117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $638.89 million and approximately $33.93 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00075597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00055330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,001,881 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

