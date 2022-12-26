ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Tops $151.36 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. ZEON has a market cap of $151.36 million and approximately $316,767.21 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

