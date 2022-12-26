Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.1% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,116.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTS traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,552. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.81.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

