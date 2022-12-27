0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $75,159.59

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $75,159.59 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

