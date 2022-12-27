14,210 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,663,152. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

