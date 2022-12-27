1,444 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.