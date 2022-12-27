1,704 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $159.35. 5,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,614. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

