23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.10

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.10 and last traded at 2.11, with a volume of 14119 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 5.60.

23andMe Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.04.

Insider Activity at 23andMe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total value of 85,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,267,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

