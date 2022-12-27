36,735 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,550. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

