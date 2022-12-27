40,000 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

