4,283 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IHI opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

