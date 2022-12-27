4,306 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,308. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.