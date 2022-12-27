465 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $542.00. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

