51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 0.8 %

COE opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

