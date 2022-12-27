6,300 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 458,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,869. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $99.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

