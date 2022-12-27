7,492 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $444.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,410. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.23.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

