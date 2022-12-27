ABCMETA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,303.25 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $11,303.25 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00227560 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00035056 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,457.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

