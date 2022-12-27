ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.15 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $35.15 million and approximately $11,447.06 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037309 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039807 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00035056 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,457.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

