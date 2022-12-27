ABCMETA (META) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,303.25

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $11,303.25 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00227560 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00035056 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,457.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.