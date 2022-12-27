Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 11th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.