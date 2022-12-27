Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASGI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,840. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

